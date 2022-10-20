LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — The Lynn Haven Goodwill is welcoming the community to shop in their newly renovated storefront.

Doors opened Thursday morning a 9 a.m. and VIP members have the chance to receive 25% off for the following days– Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Goodwill officials showed off new floors, a wide selection of clothes, and an expansion.

The store is now 20% bigger than it was before.

This provides room for a furniture and appliance section.

Goodwill’s Donations Acquisitions Specialist Darby Paille said they have plenty of mattresses ready for purchase but they’re struggling in other departments.

“Basically we need more donations,” Paille said. “The donations are what drives our programs. We can give the money back into our programs giving back to the community.”

Donation drop-offs are accepted at any of the Goodwill stores including the one in Lynn Haven located at 1610 Ohio Avenue.

There are also plenty of donation drop-off spots around town in what officials call ‘blue bins.’

Parker Elementary School, Tommy Smith Elementary in Panama City, and Deer Point Elementary in Lynn Haven all have these blue bins for donation drop-offs.

To set up one of these bins at your business, call (850) 576-7145 to reach the Goodwill main line.