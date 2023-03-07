PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Ever heard of golf therapy? A local veteran found it’s good for helping cope with PTSD and other disabilities, so he started a nonprofit to support this kind of treatment.

Every Tuesday morning from 8-10:30 a.m. the Florida Panhandle Golf Therapy Alliance meets at the Bay Point Golf Club in Panama City Beach for a coffee social and then to hit the course.

The group is hosting its first annual charity golf tournament Friday, March 10th to help with its funding.

While tournament spots are full, organization founder James ‘Tip’ Tipton said there are still several ways the community can help this cause– like by donating raffle items or purchasing raffle tickets.

“We have two pistols donated from Sig Sauer, we have a Matt Light jersey former Super Bowl champion from the Patriots, we have a basketball signed by the Harlem Globetrotters, we’ve got baskets donated from different organizations across town,” Tipton said. “Ace Hardware donated a bag with some drills and batteries in it.”

You can call Tipton at (303) 882-2443 to offer raffle items or to buy raffle tickets.

They range from $10-$25 and can also be bought in the Bay Point Pro Shop, Sowell Tractor, or Daffin Insurance Services in Panama City.

If you’d like to join the golf therapy alliance, no registration is required. Tipton said to meet them at the golf club Tuesday mornings. Any veteran or person with a disability can join. This includes males, females, kids, and adults. Golf equipment is provided.