BLOUNTSTOWN, Fla. (WMBB) — An annual tradition in Blountstown is continuing this year– the celebration of Goat Day and Pioneer Day.

The Panhandle Pioneer group is working with the Blountstown Rotary Club to bring this event to the public for the 37th year.

Goat show officials said they expect around 40 goats to be at the panhandle pioneer settlement on Saturday for the event.

Apparently, goats used to be very important to the area for purposes of milk, soap, and even land clearing.

Rotary Club Volunteer Danny Ryals said thousands of people come to the event. All of the proceeds go back to the community.

“We provide scholarships for our kids,” Ryals said. “We’re providing two additional vocational scholarships this year and we’ve got a great Chipola College right up the road about 30 minutes. It’s just a wonderful day and people are very supportive and they know the money is going towards a good cause.”

The community will have the chance to tour the settlement with buildings from the 1800s.

They will get the opportunity to churn butter, wash clothes as they did in the past, and pump water from the ground.

Gates open at 8 a.m. and close around 2 p.m.

Tickets are $5 cash at the entrance of Sam Atkins Park.