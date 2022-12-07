PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Four years after Hurricane Michael, Glenwood residents are still waiting for services to return to the Glenwood community center.

On Tuesday they met with Panama City officials to discuss their concerns over the use of the building. Officials said the former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to a contract with a company to use the center.

That agreement ends in May. Residents said they want to see senior services return. They said community programs at the center are vital to Glenwood’s growth.

“So many different events was held there, fundraisers to help support different churches, opportunities for kids to come in, seniors to come in and have activities,” DADSRA Executive Director Michelle Clay said. “So it was a very huge community component to the Glenwood community. So bringing that back will be vital to taking a step forward to revitalization.”

Clay said she hopes to see music classes and entrepreneurship programs for kids at the community center.

She also hopes programs for the elderly return. Residents said many elderly neighbors used to eat breakfast and lunch and play bingo with friends every day at the center.