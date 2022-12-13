PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Less than a week after Glenwood residents expressed frustration over not being able to use the Glenwood Community Center, commissioners addressed those concerns at Tuesday’s meeting.

Residents will now be able to use the center beginning in January. They have not been able to use the center since Hurricane Michael.

Panama City officials previously said former CRA Director Michael Johnson agreed to allow a company to use the building for storage until May. Now those items will be stored at A.D. Harris.

“That will allow us now to be able to have the Glenwood Community Center much more available to citizens, not only senior adults but all citizens to use that center,” City Manager Mark McQueen said.

Residents said senior neighbors used the center as a gathering place and often ate meals and played bingo there together. Residents said they hope the building will also be used to house entrepreneurship and music classes for kids.