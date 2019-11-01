Glenwood Community Center reopens

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A local community is celebrating the re-grand opening of a staple in the area.

The Glenwood Community Center is fully repaired and back open to serve its residents.

On Friday, Panama City Commissioner Kenneth Brown, Community Development Director Michael Johnson and many residents gathered outside the doors of the Johnathan E. Wilson Sr. building for a ribbon-cutting.

The group heard from their commissioner and also enjoyed a hot lunch.

Brown says this building has served in many different ways over the years but it’s always been a place for people to connect with others. He says, for this reason, they needed to get the doors back open.

“It’s still here. Just like some of the senior citizens, just like a lot of the statements that were associated with here is gone. It’s not here and that’s one of the reasons now we’re trying to revamp and bring things back,” Brown said.

Brown says he hopes to help bring a museum to the area to celebrate and recognize the history of this specific community.