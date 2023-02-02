PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Glenwood Community Center has officially reopened.

It was damaged by Hurricane Michael in 2018, and then United Way’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program took it over for a bit.

On Wednesday, February 1st, the Panama City Quality of Life organization welcomed the community back in for activities.

Most of them are free.

Every Monday and Wednesday is ‘Coffee Club.’ Free coffee will be provided at the community center from 9-11 a.m.

Tuesday’s two-hour craft sessions will have all the materials you need to make that day’s project. It will start at 2 p.m.

Get your dancing shoes on for Fridays because it will feature a line dancing class followed by card games. Line dancing begins at 1 p.m. and then Card Club will go on from 2-5 p.m. Card Club is recommended for adults, but any age can attend all of these activities.

Registration is not required to attend these events.

The Glenwood Community Center is located at 722 E 9th Court in Panama City.

To leave your suggestions for more activities to bring to the community center, you can private message Panama City Quality of Life’s Facebook page.