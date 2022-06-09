PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Discussion about a potential apartment complex in the Glades neighborhood dominated the Panama City Beach meeting Thursday night.

More than 50 neighbors attended the meeting, expressing frustration over the potential construction of the 267-unit apartment complex.

“We were most concerned with the safety of our residents,” Resident Tina Brown said. “Because of the roads being older and because the streets are very narrow we were concerned that more traffic, especially 267 units of apartments dumping onto our current streets would be way too much traffic.”

All residents were concerned about an uptick in traffic through their residential neighborhood. The complex is planned on 20 acres, that was originally supposed to be Duplin Winery’s vineyard.

Brown said the residents are not against construction and more housing but do not want Coyote Pass to be the main entrance.

“We are not anti-growth. We’re not anti-development,” Brown said. “What we are saying is do it the right way. Have it come off of a main thoroughfare, business 98. Do not have it come through our neighborhoods and interrupt our peaceful lives.”

City officials said the law restricts Coyote Pass from being the main entrance, because the complex would be more than 150 units.

“The traffic situation in the Glades is tough already,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said. “And I agree with everyone in there it would make the traffic situation tough. Not only there but getting out on Back Beach Road, or Hutchison Boulevard, either one of those.”

But Chester said the city has not received any information about the potential development.