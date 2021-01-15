Girls Inc. to host ‘Camp Noah’ to help members heal from trauma

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Girls Inc. of Bay County continues to look out for the young women they serve each and every day. Next week they’ll be starting ‘Camp Noah’ for the first time. The program begins Monday, January 19th.

“It is really exciting to be able to do something new with the girls, and to be able to bring some different resources to them,” said Executive Director of Girls Inc., Niki Kelly.

Camp Noah will be funded by a grant from the Red Cross.

Kelly said it is a curriculum-based program for all different ages.

“The whole focus of Camp Noah is to help kids build up their resiliency skills. To find ways to cope with stress and trauma. Whether they are working through things that have already happened or to prepare for things that might happen.” said Kelly.

All of the activities will take place in the after-school program and will include hands-on exercises, crafts, and writing.

“A lot of it is to help them get in touch with their own feelings and put words to their emotions,” said Kelly.

Girls Inc. staff hope that the program will address all of the issues the girls have been going through recently.

“Hurricane Michael added a heap to that. Now we have a pandemic and more economic stress. They are really carrying a huge weight, and this will really help them. Particularly those who have missed a lot of school, or were maybe displaced from their homes, or split up from other family members, this will really help to bring them back together.” said Kelly.

The camp will begin on Tuesday, January 19th and run for the next 13 weeks.