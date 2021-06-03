Girls Inc. Executive Director Niki Kelly moving to national organization

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Executive Director of Girls Inc. of Bay County is leaving her local position to take a job with the national organization.

Girls Inc. announced Thursday Niki Kelly will become the Director of Affiliate Services for the Girls Inc. national organization.

“I am extraordinarily proud of our team here and have absolute faith that they will continue to deliver high quality, life changing programs to the girls of Bay County,” Kelly said.

Kelly has served as the Executive Director of the local affiliate since 2014.

According to the release, she has played a major role in growing and expanding the organization after the devastation of Hurricane Michael and the global pandemic.

“We are grateful for all of Niki’s work here in Bay County, and while we are definitely going to miss her, we are very proud of her accomplishments and wish her all the best in her new position,” Girls Inc. of Bay County Board President, Beverly Shean said.

Kelly says she will take on her new role while still living in Bay County.

For more information about Girls Inc. visit www.girlsincofbaycounty.org.

