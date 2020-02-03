Girl Scout Cookies back on market in Panama City

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Winn-Dixie shoppers on US-231 saw more than shopping carts outside on Saturday.

Girl Scout daisies, brownies and cadets from Troop 3022 brought some of the 600 cases (that’s 7,200 boxes) of cookies to sell.

They’re one of the first troops selling in our area because of their success last year.

“The safety and well being for all children is truly important to all of us and to be able to give back as far as to receive from the community is a true blessing,” troop co-leader Candace Thomas said.

Troop members say they look forward to this event each year.

“It’s good because then people can just be happy while they eat cookies,” cadet Riley Thomas said.

Troop 3022 plans to use their cookie money for an upcoming camping trip in Savannah, Georgia, the birthplace of Girl Scouts Founder Juliette Gordon Low. They are also collecting donations for the Gulf Coast Children’s Advocacy Center.

Troop 3022 will be at the following locations:

February 7 at Winn Dixie on Thomas Drive from 6-8 p.m.

February 8 at Piggly Wiggly on 15th St from 2-4 p.m.

February 9 at Lowe’s on 23rd Street from 4-6 p.m.

The troop will also be at the Food Truck Festival at Aaron Bessant Park on February 15 and 16 from 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.