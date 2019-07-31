Girl power showcased at annual event

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Inspiring girls to be strong, smart and bold, Girls Inc. is dedicated to serving our community.

On Wednesday morning, supporters of the non-profit enjoyed a tasty breakfast while getting an inside look into the work the organization does during the annual Breakfast of Champions event.

Executive Director, Niki Kelly says she didn’t want to discuss Hurricane Michael during the event but used it to show much they all accomplished since October 10, 2018.

“And on October 15th, most of all of my staff managed to get themselves to our center on the beach,” said Kelly.

She says it was important to get their doors back open and show their girls, this was just another challenge they will overcome. “Every day was, ‘we’ve got this.’ We’ve got our show of girls, we can move forward.”

The agency opened up quickly after the storm.

“We just want them to see it’s possible. It’s possible. They don’t have to be a victim of this storm forever, they can actually overcome and move forward and continue on with all the amazing things they want to accomplish.”

Since the storm, Kelly says their beach center is working with more girls than ever before.

“We served a record number of girls this summer in summer camp. By the last count, I think we were at 270 girls who participated in summer camp both on the beach and in town.”

One of those girls, Hannah Vanbebber who’s been going to Girls Inc. for eight years now says, the people inside the facility make the experience so great.

“They got me from zero to hero. I mean, I couldn’t be anything without God, my family and Girls Inc.,” Vanbebber said.

The Breakfast of Champions also serves as the agency’s biggest fundraiser of the year.

“Our girls are the future of Bay County and everything we put into them will make a huge difference to our community,” Kelly said.

Their goal for the day was $50,000 dollars.

To learn more about Girls Inc. or to donate to the organization, click here.

Girls in the Media Literacy group created a Hurricane Michael documentary. You can watch that video below.