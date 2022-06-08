MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s a dispute over control of a non-profit organization in Marianna.

Elmore Bryant said he founded Gilmore Academy in 2016 and became the non-profit organization’s CEO.

“Mr. Grady Snell had gone to the state… made himself CEO, treasurer and president,” Bryant said.

Bryant started making these claims after he realized his name is not on a lease agreement with the City of Marianna.

The city gave Gilmore Academy five acres of the old Marianna Middle School.

Snell’s signature is on the lease. He was president when he signed it.

Bryant said things seemed to go south when he questioned snell about donation money.

“Instead he became angry, took my name off the checking accounts, took my name off the state registery where you have to register non-profits, and added people to the list of his board of Directors,” Bryant said.

But one of the newly appointed board members claimed Bryant recently decided to step down.

He said Snell and Bryant discussed it and both went into the bank to switch over the accounts.

Snell told us he was given his position and agreed to an interview.

But he later backed out. He said his advisors recommended he avoid the Bryant drama.

Marianna’s City Manager Jim Dean said Snell signing the lease as president isn’t unusual.

“It’s been my experience that the president of the organization typically signs for the organization that is being represented in the lease or legal document of any kind.”

Bryant said he’s taking these matters to court.

Regardless of the outcome, he said he wants to remain an active member of Gilmore Academy.