APALACHICOLA, Fla. (WMBB) — There’s one fundraising event per year for the Apalachicola Volunteer Fire Department and it’s this weekend.

The 13th annual Apalachicola Oyster Cook-off takes place on Saturday at the Riverfront Park in town.

It begins at 8 a.m. with a 5k run then the free cook-off event begins at 12. Meanwhile, eight teams will be competing to see who can make the best oyster recipe.

Some previous creations include oyster shooters, bacon-wrapped jalapeno oysters, and even an oyster pot pie.

Four-time winner John Solomon said there’s a catch to the cook-off.

“They’ll provide your oysters but everything else you have to bring. Whether it’s a gas grill, wood grill, smoker, hot plate whatever it may be you have to cook it here on-site,” Solomon said. “Which makes that little bit of extra, you know, you don’t have your technical kitchen with you so it makes it a little bit more adventurous.”

There will be thousands of oysters at the event for the thousands of people who attend.

Volunteers said they’re able to donate more than $50,000 every year to the local fire department.

If you’re early enough you’ll get to see the firefighters’ dance performance at 1 o’clock.