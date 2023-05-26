PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — National Poppy Day is today, May 26th.

You might have not heard of it because it’s a fairly new holiday.

Now it’s celebrated every Friday before Memorial Day.

American Legion, the American Legion Auxiliary, and VFW officials are encouraged to hand out red crepe paper poppies on this day and throughout the weekend.

The public can make a donation for the poppies to support veterans and veteran families.

Poppy Chair Karen Azzaro is in charge of spreading awareness for this national holiday from Pensacola to Gulf County.

“The symbolism behind the poppy comes from the battlefield, specifically in Belgium,” Azzaro said. “The battlefield had been covered and been bombed. It was so disrupted but in the spring, the poppies started blooming and the red came out.”

Azzaro will be handing out poppies at the American Legion Post 392 on Oak Avenue in Panama City Saturday at their fish and shrimp fry.

Everyone is welcome to attend. The event starts at 6 p.m.

Azzaro will also be at the Kent-Forest Lawn Cemetery in Panama City with poppies on Monday, May 28th morning at 10 o’clock.

Last year’s poppy proceeds went towards purchasing more than 100 therapeutic robot pets for the veterans in the Clifford Chester Sims State Veterans Nursing Home.

The life-like animals have been proven to help veterans with PTSD, Alzheimer’s disease, and also those who have had to leave their pets behind.

Azzaro encourages the public to wear red on Fridays as well. ‘RED’ stands for ‘Remember Everyone Deployed.’