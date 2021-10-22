German Shepard attacks and kills Chihuahua at Blue Parrot restaurant

ST. GEORGE ISLAND, Fla. (WMBB) — An incident at a restaurant in Franklin County is getting a lot of attention on social media.

The Blue Parrot is a dog-friendly restaurant in St. George Island, but on Wednesday afternoon, a German Sheppard attacked and killed another person’s Chihuahua.

“It was a terrible accident, I mean there’s no criminal intent. I didn’t see any criminal intent on everybody’s part to do anything wrong. It’s just a terrible accident. I hate to see something like that happen,” Franklin County Sheriff A.J Smith said.

There has been debate on social media over whether or not dogs should even be allowed at restaurants.

Deputies observed the security footage and saw the German Sheppard was on a leash.



“The person with the chihuahua seemed to be engaging with the German Shepard…talking to it, extending his arm, so like I said it’s just a terrible accident,” Smith said.

Owners of the Blue Parrot said they follow the leash laws in St. George Island and that all dogs must be leashed.



“I don’t think there was any fault on management or staff at the restaurant. They did everything they could the dog was on the leash, it was calm, and was out of the way,” Smith said. “Who can predict what animals will do? Their animals.”

The owners of the Blue Parrot expressed their sadness for what happened.

“Nobody wants to see something like that happen. 90 percent of people are very responsible pet owners and do the right thing.”

The Chihuahua was taken to the closest veterinarian’s office to try to save its life, but it later died from its injuries.

“We feel very sorry for what happened and we do require leash law and any dogs that aren’t well behaved are asked to leave,” Owners of the Blue Parrot said.