Georgia Secretary of State launches investigation into Florida attorney

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Georgia’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger has launched an investigation into Bill Price, the lawyer who was seen on tape encouraging others to ‘move’ to Georgia before the Senate runoff on January 5th to register to vote and cast a ballot.

“Make no mistake, individuals who attempt to undermine the integrity of Georgia’s elections will be investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said Secretary Raffensperger. “Those who move to Georgia just to vote in the Senate runoffs with no intention of staying are committing a felony that is punishable with jailtime and hefty fines. They will be found, they will be investigated, and they will be punished,” Raffensperger said in a news release.

Price has attempted to register to vote in Georgia, but his registration is still in pending status.