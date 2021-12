PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Sentencing is set to take place tomorrow for a Georgia man accused of shooting and killing his girlfriend in Panama City Beach last year.

25-year-old Spencer Pruitt, was in a condo on Thomas Drive on September 7, 2020 with several friends when police said he shot his girlfriend, 19-year-old Tori Busch, in the neck.

Pruitt is charged with manslaughter.

The sentencing will take place at 9:00 a.m. Monday morning at the Bay County Courthouse.