HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Geneva, Alabama man was killed when the truck he was driving left the roadway and struck a tree, Florida Highway Patrol officials said Wednesday.

Troopers wrote that the man was pulling a livestock trailer on State Road 2 near County Road 179 when for an unknown reason the vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree. The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers wrote. A passenger in the vehicle had minor injuries.

The incident is under investigation.