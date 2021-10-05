GCSO: Two suspects in stolen vehicle linked to Cape San Blas vehicle burglaries

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Two suspects in a stolen vehicle were arrested and linked to Cape San Blas vehicle burglaries, according to the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office.

On Monday, GCSO deputies assisted Port St. Joe officers who were in pursuit of a stolen vehicle from Panama City around 8:30 a.m.

J-Babe Williams

The passenger, J-Babe Williams, 36, jumped out in an attempt to flee and was arrested by PSJPD. The driver, Rasha Jahaad Cummings, 29, drove the stolen vehicle into the ditch and fled on foot.

Rasha Jahaad Cummings

According to the release, while deputies searched for Cummings, complaints of vehicle burglaries were received by GCSO on Cape San Blas. Ten vehicle burglaries were reported. Items such as cash, credit cards, personal identifying information, and a firearm were taken from the vehicles.

Police said each vehicle was reported to be unlocked at the time of the crimes and no forced entry to a vehicle was made.

Cummings was arrested a short time later in the wooded area of Avenue A and SR 71.

Cummings and Williams remain in custody at the Gulf County Detention Facility. Additional criminal charges related to the vehicle burglaries are forthcoming, according to the news release.

If anyone on Cape San Blas discovered they are missing items from their vehicle, they are

asked to contact the GCSO at 850-227-1115. The GCSO asks everyone do their part in

deterring this type of criminal activity by simply locking their vehicles.