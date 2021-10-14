GCSO seize 107 grams of meth during search warrant

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf County Sheriff’s office seized 107 grams of meth while carrying out a search warrant leading to the arrest of two people.

Terry Mize

Terry Lamar Mize, 58, and Paula Suzanne Aull, 55, were arrested. Mize was wanted for violating his federal probation.

Paula Aull

GCSO Investigators and deputies assisted the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force in the arrest of Mize in a camper located in Dalkeith.

The sheriff’s office said they spotted meth in plain view.

Investigators got a search warrant for the camper and along with meth, they also found crack cocaine, prescription pills, marijuana, a loaded handgun, scales, and drug paraphernalia.



“We knew he was in the area basically only knew a first name knew that he was involved in some of the drug trafficking that was going on in the northern end of Gulf County and we were able to identify his last name through a traffic stop last week,” Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said.

Mize was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of crack cocaine, possession of new

legend drug without a prescription, possession of controlled substance (4 counts), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, possession of less than twenty grams of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Aull was arrested and charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of less than twenty grams of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

Mize and Aull were booked into the gulf county detention facility.