GCSC’s Education Encore offering online option for students

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Education Encore is an annual program at Gulf Coast State College that provides 6 weeks of courses for active and senior adults. With class topics ranging from literature, storytelling, fitness and other options, this year’s classes are moving to a hybrid model.

Education Encore provides the chance for these senior adults to get involved in four classes as well as socialize.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the college felt it was necessary to provide the option to these students if they wanted to take the classes online or in person.

Each of the in-person classes will be limited to ten people and the online portion will be working through Zoom.

Program Coordinator, Lara Herter says they are offering the online opportunity for those who still want to be involved in the classes but don’t feel safe returning in person quite yet.

“We’ve got a highbred. We’re going to have classes that are on-campus face-to-face, and we’re gonna have a camera in the classroom. So they’ll actually be able to interact with the other students out of here on campus, do we also have some classes are going to be strictly online,” said Herter.

Registration for education encore will open at 8 am on Monday morning.

For the link how to register click on the link below.

https://www.gulfcoast.edu/community/continuing-education/education-encore/index.html