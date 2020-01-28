GCSC to host “The Heartsaver” course

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College and the Bay County Chamber of Commerce will host a Continuing Education course focused on interactive and skill-based training for responding to a medical emergency.

Specifically, the training will include how to respond before emergency personnel arrive in situations of choking or cardiac arrest.

This “Heartsaver CPR – AED” training will be held February 19 at 9 a.m. at Gulf Coast State College.

Registration is $54 per person for the course.

Visit Gulf Coast State College online to register and find out more and watch this segment from News 13 Midday.