GCSC to hold Creative Career Fair

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Visual & Performing Arts Division will hold a Creative Career Fair for the division’s 2020-2021 scholarships Saturday, February 29, from 12-4 p.m.

The fair will be held in the school’s Amelia G. Tapper Center for the Arts, as an opportunity for students to meet local professionals from artistic and creative fields. It will also serve as a time for auditions and interviews for the scholarships, along with a panel discussion.

The Visual & Performing Arts Division’s scholarships are available to new and returning students, but a high school diploma or equivalent is required by August 2020.

Find the Creative Career Fair’s schedule at www.gulfcoast.edu/arts. For those interested but unable to attend the fair, reach out to 850-872-3887.

