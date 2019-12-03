GCSC to hold annual holiday concerts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Visual & Performing Arts Division will hold its annual holiday concerts, December 6 and 8, featuring different styles of holiday music.

The GCSC Singing Commodores and Jazz Ensemble will sohwcase holiday, jazz, pop and classical music December 6 at 7:30 p.m. The school’s Concert Chorale and Concert Band will perform other winter tunes on Sunday, December 8 at 2:30 p.m.

Both concerts will be held in GCSC’s Amelia Center Theatre, and the event is free to attend. Donations will be accepted to benefit scholarships, and non-perishable food items will be collected for local food banks.

Watch this segment on News 13 Midday to learn more from one of the students who will perform.

For additional information, contact Jason Hedden with GCSC’s Visual & Performing Arts Division at 850-872-3886 or jhedden@gulfcoast.edu.