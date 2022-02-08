PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Gulf Coast State College (GCSC) Visual and Performing Arts Department has multiple upcoming performances of ‘Almost, Maine.’ One of the show’s cast members, Tyler Kent, said the show consists of multiple vignette scenes based around love, romance and relationships.

The show opens Friday, Feb. 11 at 7:30 p.m. in the Amelia Center Theatre Lab at the college. Performances are also scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 12, Friday, Feb. 18 and Saturday, Feb. 19 at 7:30 p.m. There will be a matinee on Sunday, Feb. 13 and Sunday, Feb. 20 at 2:30 p.m. Tickets can be purchased online.

Jason Hedden, GCSC’s Visual and Performing Arts Chair, said the show would make a perfect Valentine’s Day date night. He recommends buying tickets ahead as seating is limited. Masks are not required, but are recommended.

For more information, watch our interview from News 13 Midday.