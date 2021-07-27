GCSC Super Saturday registration for Fall 2021

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – Gulf Coast State College is hosting its Super Saturday registration event for the 2021 fall semester on July 31.

This event will give current and prospective students a chance to speak with academic program advisors and specialists from admissions, advising, enrollment services, and financial aid.

Students will also be able to receive their student IDs and parking decals.

Super Saturday will run from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m at the Panama City campus, and will run from 10 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. eastern time at the Gulf/Franklin campus.