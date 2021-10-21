GCSC Student Government Association hosts Fall Festival

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Lots of local families got a jump tonight on next weekend’s holiday festivities.

They all showed up at Gulf Coast State College for the Fall Festival.

The Gulf Coast Student Government Association sponsored the family-friendly event for the entire community.

Students and staff served up free hot dogs, hamburgers, cotton candy, snow cones, and popcorn.

The highlight of the night was the candy they passed out from 20 cars for “Trunk-or-Treat”.

“We got a lot of trunks, a lot of people from the community, and I think getting the community out after what we’ve had from the past year is really great. So, it’s great to see everyone coming out and having a good time,” SGA President Sophie Theiss said.

Theiss said she’s happy to see the Fall Festival return to normal after COVID-19 forced the SGA to hold a drive-through festival last year.