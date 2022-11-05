PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB)– Gulf Coast State College faculty donated their home goods items in an effort to raise money for the student pantry.

The pantry supplies students in need of resources like food and toiletries while they attend college.

Gulf Coast State College’s goal was to raise $20,000 for the program.

Community Engagement Executive Director Katie McCurdy said early in the morning people were lined up outside their building.

“They were waiting in line to get in and they came in, they knew what they were coming after,” said McCurdy. “We just had a great day and we really appreciate the community support and our efforts.”

McCurdy said students lacking basic necessities is one of the reasons, students say they can not make it to class.

All items left over from the yard sale are donated to Habitat for Humanity.