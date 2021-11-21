GCSC Spring 2022 Public Safety Division enrollment now open

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Those who are interested in becoming a firefighter, emergency medical technician or law enforcement officer can now register for Gulf Coast State College’s Public Safety Division Spring 2022 semester.

The college is currently accepting applications from people who may be interested in pursuing formal training as an EMT, paramedic, law enforcement officer, firefighter or correctional officer.

The deadline for the EMT program is Friday, December 3, the fire academy deadline is December 17, the law enforcement academy deadline is Wednesday, December 22 and the correctional officer deadline is Wednesday, January 19, 2022.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

Friday Night Fever AFTERBURN FHSAA Playoffs Round 2

Unusually long hatching season for seas turtles this year

Authorities release arrest information in connection to prostitution bust

Altha women raise $28,000 for a town Christmas blowout

Bay County celebrates the hard work of first responders

Help for families with food insecurities during the holidays

More Local News

Don't Miss