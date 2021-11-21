GCSC Spring 2022 Public Safety Division enrollment now open

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Those who are interested in becoming a firefighter, emergency medical technician or law enforcement officer can now register for Gulf Coast State College’s Public Safety Division Spring 2022 semester.

The college is currently accepting applications from people who may be interested in pursuing formal training as an EMT, paramedic, law enforcement officer, firefighter or correctional officer.

The deadline for the EMT program is Friday, December 3, the fire academy deadline is December 17, the law enforcement academy deadline is Wednesday, December 22 and the correctional officer deadline is Wednesday, January 19, 2022.