PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Thursday was one of the best days in Gulf Coast State College’s history. The school held a ribbon cutting to celebrate a $2.5 million donation from the Hilton family.

It also named the campus’ premiere facility in honor of the donor. The Charles Hilton Center for Advanced Technology and Hospitality management is the result of the donation from the Hilton family.

Local businessman Charlie Hilton was a huge supporter of tourism and community service. He’s credited with pioneering the first local beach renourishment project in 1999.

“Had it not been for those efforts we probably wouldn’t have a tourism industry and we certainly wouldn’t have our beautiful beaches,” Donor Julie Hilton said.

Julie Hilton is responsible for the $2.5 million donation. The money will go to a number of areas within the college. Hilton said it’s important for the school to have a world-class hospitality program.

“With our number one industry being tourism, we must have the premiere hospitality school in the area,” Hilton said. “And I thought what better place than to start with Gulf Coast getting students introduced to hospitality.”

$1 million will endow a faculty chair position, another $1 million will support projects, new curriculum and revamp classrooms. And $500,000 will support the Gulf Coast guarantee scholarship program. Hilton plans to take a hands-on role with the college.

“Julie’s going to be an amazing ambassador for our program,” Gulf Coast State College Foundation Executive Director Sean Preston said. “She’s going to rally the best industry experts to help us teach at the highest level, to rewrite their curriculum, to offer additional classes to help our students become those industry leaders when they graduate.”