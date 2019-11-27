GCSC recognized as top 25 Florida online college

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College has recently been recognized as one of study.com’s top online colleges.

Gulf Coast ranked 25th among Florida’s online colleges and universities on a recent report.

Study.com considered accessibility, affordability, and quality of education when putting together the list.

GCSC was highlighted for its commitment to their online students, offering library services, free online writing and reading tutoring, math help, and e-learning services.

