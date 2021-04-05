GCSC presenting ‘ShakespeaREMIXED’ starting April 9

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College’s Visual and Performing Arts Division will be presenting ShakespeaREMIXED starting Friday, April 9.

The performance is a collection of scenes and monologues from Shakespeare’s most loved plays, using the original text with contemporary visuals.

The cast includes current GCSC students, alumni and community actors.

On April 9-10 and April 16-17 there will be evening performances at 7:30 p.m., and on April 11 and 18 there will be a Sunday matinee at 2:30 p.m.

All performances will be held in the Amelia Center Theatre on the main campus.

Tickets can be purchased here.

GCSC/FSU students and staff will get in free with a valid ID, while general admission is $20 for adults and $10 for military, seniors and non-GCSC/FSU-PC students.

There will also be an online streaming option available for all performances other than April 10.

Masks are required and seats are limited due to social distancing measures in place.

For more information watch our interview with GCSC professor Jason Hedden from News 13 Midday.