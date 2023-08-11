PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) – On Saturday, August 12th Gulf Coast State College is hosting its annual Super Saturday registration event for the 2023 fall semester.

The event will be held at both GCSC’s Panama City campus from 9 to 11 a.m. and Port St. Joe’s campus from 10 a.m. to noon.

Both prospective and current gulf coast students are invited to show up and register for class, along with meeting advisors and specialists from the school.

The application fee will also be waived tomorrow for those interested in applying.

Event organizers do recommend that those attending bring the proper documentation when applying to Gulf Coast.

“If you’re coming tomorrow for the first time and you have not yet applied, I’d recommend bringing some important documents,” said GCSC Executive Director of Recruitment Jason Hedden. “Maybe a birth certificate, Social Security card, proof of ID in order to get in-state tuition. If you have those documents with you, we can handle that then, rather than you having to resubmit documents later.”

You can pre-register for the event today to get ahead of the curve.

To learn how to pre-register, click here.