PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Fifty universities from across the country gathered at Gulf Coast State College Thursday night. This was the first time since the pandemic that GCSC was able to host a college fair night.

It was a chance for local students to meet representatives from colleges across the nation.

The free event was open to anyone, but specifically aimed to help high school and college students find the next step in their education.

All they had to do was walk up to the tables and listen to what the representative had to say.

Organizers felt like it was important for students to be able to do this in-person when making their decisions.

“I love online education, I’m an online educator and an online student, but there’s something about that face-to-face interaction that really helps,” Executive Director of Recruitment and Community Relations Jason Hedden said. “I tell students all the time you’re auditioning a school as much as they are auditioning you. So it’s important that you make sure it’s a good fit, coming out and meeting someone in person is a great way to see if that’s the case for you.”

He also said if you missed out on the event tonight, just reach out to the Campus Tours and Information Department to receive information about Gulf Coast State programs and the other colleges that were there.