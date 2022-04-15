PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — Children lined up with parents to get their picture taken with the Easter Bunny at Gulf Coast State College on Friday.

Attendees also hunted for more than 10,000 eggs that members of the Gulf Coast State College student government hid.

Event planners said the student government has been organizing the Easter Egg hunt for several years.

“Well, it’s just good to be able to give back to the community,” Gulf Coast Student Government Vice President Ashton Norton said. “You know a lot of our events are student-oriented but anytime we can give back to the community that gives us so much, it’s just a great opportunity and a lot of fun.”