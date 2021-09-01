GCSC hiring mentally challenged people for new coffee shop

Mentally challenged individuals are now being hired at GCSC coffee shop.

PANAMA CITY, FLA. (WMBB) — Gulf Coast State College officials held a ribbon-cutting ceremony this morning to welcome a new cafe, which will be managed in part by disabled adults.

“Inklusion” coffee shop is a partnership between Gulf Coast State College and Arc of the Bay, a local nonprofit dedicated to providing opportunities to mentally challenged adults.

This is just the first planned partnership. The college plans to open another shop in October, followed by a restaurant in the student union. Arc of the Bay Executive Director Ron Sharpe believes the cafe is a great way to give his clients equal opportunities.

“12 to 14 individuals that again will be able to get the chance to experience what it means to be valued,” Sharpe said. “What it means to be able to be a part of an organization. Learning employment skills, and life skills. And making a difference.”

Arc of the Bay expects to hire more clients for the shops as more graduate from the culinary program.

To learn more, or to donate, visit their website.

