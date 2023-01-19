BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation will be hosting its annual dinner and awards ceremony on Thursday, Feb. 9 at the Edgewater Golf & Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

The event kicks off at 5:45 p.m. with a reception and a dinner and award show to follow at 6:30 p.m..

There will also be a performance during the dinner from up-and-coming country singer Mackenzie Carpenter.

After the event, VIP sponsors will have the opportunity to attend a meet and greet with Carpenter.

There are still opportunities to purchase a seat or sponsorship for the event. Erin Keel, Gulf Coast State College Foundation’s Executive Assistant/Marketing Coordinator, said all the proceeds collected from this event will go towards the Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship.

The scholarship aims to keep students local and can award up to $700 per semester to students who qualify.

You can also email Keel at ekeel@gulfcoast.edu for more information.