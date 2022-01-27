BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) – The Gulf Coast State College Foundation will be hosting its annual dinner and awards ceremony on Saturday, Feb. 12 at the Sheraton Bay Point in Panama City Beach.

The night will kick off at 5:30 p.m. with a reception, and a dinner and award show to follow at 6:45 p.m.

There are still opportunities to purchase a seat or sponsorship for the event. Erin Keel, Gulf Coast State College Foundation’s Executive Assistant/Marketing Coordinator, said all the proceeds collected from this event will go towards the Gulf Coast Guarantee scholarship.

The scholarship aims to keep students local and can award up to $700 per semester to students who qualify.

You can also email Keel at ekeel@gulfcoast.edu for more information. The deadline to register is Tuesday, Feb. 1.