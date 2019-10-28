GCSC Arts Division to perform “Godspell” musical

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Visual & Performing Arts Division at Gulf Coast State College will present, “Godspell,” the musical starting November 1.

The musical, based on the Bible’s book of Matthew, will feature a cast of 10 characters, each with singing and dancing parts.

The performances will be held in the Amelia Center Theatre on GCSC’s Main Campus November 1 and 2, as well as 8 and 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m.



The department will have Sunday matinee performances as well November 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 per person. GCSC and FSU Panama City students, faculty and staff will have free admission with a valid ID.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Visit www.gulfcoast.edu/arts to buy them online.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more from two of the cast members.