GCSC Arts Division to perform “Godspell” musical

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Visual & Performing Arts Division at Gulf Coast State College will present, “Godspell,” the musical starting November 1.

The musical, based on the Bible’s book of Matthew, will feature a cast of 10 characters, each with singing and dancing parts.

The performances will be held in the Amelia Center Theatre on GCSC’s Main Campus November 1 and 2, as well as 8 and 9, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The department will have Sunday matinee performances as well November 3 and 10 at 2:30 p.m.

General admission tickets are $20 per person. GCSC and FSU Panama City students, faculty and staff will have free admission with a valid ID.

Tickets can be purchased online or at the door. Visit www.gulfcoast.edu/arts to buy them online.

Watch the segment from News 13 Midday to learn more from two of the cast members.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Local News Video

GCSC presents "Godspell" music

Thumbnail for the video titled "GCSC presents "Godspell" music"

Vernon holds Haunted Hallway for Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Vernon holds Haunted Hallway for Halloween"

Home Dabbler talks home maintenance

Thumbnail for the video titled "Home Dabbler talks home maintenance"

19th annual thunder beach wraps up

Thumbnail for the video titled "19th annual thunder beach wraps up"

Panama City resident goes all out for Halloween

Thumbnail for the video titled "Panama City resident goes all out for Halloween"

North Florida Fair showcases local artists

Thumbnail for the video titled "North Florida Fair showcases local artists"
More Local News
Fill out my online form.