GALLERY: SandJam rocked Panama City Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Tuesday brought tough news for rock fans with the news that the annual SandJam Festival which had been set for October will be postponed for a year.

Panama City Beach City manager Drew Whitman denied a permit for the event based on ICU bed capacity at Bay County hospitals. Currently, hospital officials say their ICUs are overrun with unvaccinated COVID patients.

SandJam is now set for September 30 through October 2, 2022.

As you can see below the event has rocked the beach in the past.