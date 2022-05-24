BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish Wildlife Conservation Commission is looking to hire bear response contractors.

Bear response contractors will be trained and tasked with setting bear traps, monitoring them, bringing bears to biologists, talking to residents and helping them with bear conflicts, picking up bears that have been hit by cars and collecting information off of them.

The FWC is looking for multiple contractors across the Panhandle.

The position is not a full-time position, the ideal candidate would need to have a flexible schedule and would work on an “as needed” basis.

“If we call them we are hoping they can respond within a couple of hours depending on what it is,” Bear Management Program Coordinator David Telesco said. “But most of the time, it’s folks that have other jobs and this is a side job or they are retired.”

If you are interested in becoming a contractor visit MyFWC.com/bear.