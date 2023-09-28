PANAMA CITY, FL (WMBB) – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has discovered a virus that has affected freshwater turtles. The virus is called Turtle Fraservirus 1.

An infected turtle may appear sluggish or unresponsive, swimming in shallow water, head and neck outstretched along the ground, with sunken or cloudy eyes, reddened skin on the head, neck, or limbs, and swimming irregularly, sideways or in circles.

The virus has been confirmed in turtles from Brevard, Collier, Indian River, Lake, Monroe, Orange, Osceola, Polk, Putnam, and Seminole. Turtles that appear sick or dead can be reported to the FWC but not handled or released into a new location.

To aid in the effort, FWC launched a new way to report sick or dead turtles through an online form at MYFWC.com/TFV1. This newly released online report allows the public to submit location information and upload any photographs that can help with its investigation.

This information will assist staff and partners as they work to understand the virus better, officials said. No current evidence to suggest that humans or wildlife other than turtles can be infected.

For more information about TFV1, or to send in your report about a sick turtle visit MyFWC.com/TFV1.