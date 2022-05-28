GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading an investigation into the likely drowning of a Gulf County man in the Chipola River near Wewahitchka on Saturday.

According to our media partner, The Star, Gulf County Emergency Management Director, Matt Herring, said FWC has their dive team stationed along the river.

Locals in the area have reported seeing a helicopter in the area.

Herring said an elderly man fell off of a boat and he did not come back up to the surface of the water.

We are following this story and will post more details as they become available.