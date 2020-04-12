FWC dive team recovers body of man involved in PCB boating accident

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WMBB)– The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has recovered the body of Landon Driggers, who was involved in a boating accident Saturday afternoon.

On Saturday, April 11, 2020 at approximately 2:30 p.m., the FWC was notified of a boating accident near the Hathaway Bridge in Panama City involving two snorkelers who were spearfishing.

A vessel, operated by Perry Nelson of Panama City with one occupant, was traveling under the Hathaway Bridge when it struck Landon Driggers of Ashford, AL and Kaleb Cromer of Milton.

Cromer was transported to Bay Medical Sacred Heart with severe lacerations to the arm. The search continued for Driggers and the FWC dive team recovered his body on Sunday, April 12, 2020.

The FWC was assisted by U.S. Coast Guard and Panama City Police Department.

The investigation is ongoing.