FWBPD: Okaloosa teen shot at victim in attempted Playstation robbery

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — An Okaloosa teenager used counterfeit money and then fired a gun into a car in an attempt to steal a Playstation 4, according to the Fort Walton Beach Police Department.

On February 7, Jacob Jarrett, met the victims after connecting on Instagram and attempted to purchase the game system with two fake $100 bills, police wrote. When the victim recognized the bills were face Jarrett pulled out a handgun and attempted to rob him.

The victim drove away and Jarrett fired a single shot into the victim’s vehicle, police wrote.

Police were later able to locate Jarrett and they say they matched a shell casing with a gun he had on him.

Jarrett is charged with attempted robbery, shooting int an occupied vehicle, engaging in a scheme to defraud and carrying a concealed weapon.

Anyone with additional information relating to this incident is asked to contact Det. Eric Boucher at 850-833-9546.