FWB Woman sentenced in drug death

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman was sentenced to 14 years in prison after she forced drugs down a man’s throat after he began to overdose and told a bystander not to call 911.

in January of 2020, Sidney Taylor made a line of what the victim thought was meth and laid it out on a table at a hotel in Panama City Beach. The victim snorted it and then began to overdose. Taylor stopped the man’s brother from calling 911 and tried to force meth down the victim’s throat. She later said she thought she could save him with the meth.

She also revealed that the victim had snorted heroin and not meth. The man’s brother called 911 and Taylor left the area.

Taylor was previously found guilty of manslaughter. On Tuesday, Taylor was sentenced to 14 years in prison.