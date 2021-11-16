FWB Woman recovering after being hit in throat with Taser probe

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — A Fort Walton Beach woman was rushed to the hospital to have a Taser probe removed from her throat after being shot by the “estranged wife of a male companion,” Okaloosa deputies wrote in a news release.

The victim told Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office deputies someone banged on the door of her Beal Parkway residence at about 8 a.m. Monday. When she opened the door Christine Webster, of Fort Walton Beach, shot her with the Taser, deputies wrote.

The victim added that the tasing caused her to fall back and suffer a seizure due to her epilepsy.

Webster was arrested and charged with aggravated battery causing bodily harm.