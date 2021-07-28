Fugitive wanted for kidnapping captured in Washington County

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — A fugitive wanted in connection with kidnapping, robbery, and multiple fraud charges out of Washington State was captured this Florida this morning, authorities said.

Michael D. Jennings

52-year-old Michael D. Jennings and four other associates kidnapped a man from a Boulevard Park home in Washington State and robbed him on May 2.

According to Washington County Sheriff’s deputies, the victim was tied up and locked in his own car trunk. They drove him to a nearby gas station, where the victim took a chance and escaped his kidnappers.

After getting information about Jenning’s location investigators conducted a raid on the Cutchins Mill Road residence.

Jenning’s wife refused to cooperate and task force members gained entry to the home where they located Jennings hiding in a rear bedroom, according to a news release.

Jennings was arrested on multiple charges including kidnapping and robbery. Additional charges are pending officials added.