Fugitive arrested in Crestview on six charges

Crestview, FL – On Tuesday April 14, 2020 Trooper H. R. Pyle observed a 2014 Mitsubishi traveling 88 MPH in a posted 70 MPH speed zone, eastbound on Interstate 10 at the 109 mile marker.

When Trooper Pyle attempted to stop the Mitsubishi, the driver refused to stop and began driving recklessly, passing traffic in the emergency lane.

The driver then exited the interstate and turned south on State Road 79 before abandoning his vehicle and fleeing into the woods. Responding Troopers were able to identify the driver as Michael Antoine Hill, 30, of Crestview.

As Hill fled on foot, he abandoned the Mitsubishi, his identification, two loaded pistol magazines containing 39 rounds of 9 mm ammunition and approximately 57 grams of marijuana. On Friday, April 17, 2020 members of the FHP North Region Special Response Team, FHP Troop A Criminal Interdiction Unit and agents from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement located Hill at a residence in Crestview where Hill surrendered without incident.

After obtaining a search warrant, Troopers discovered approximately 52 grams of heroin and 26 grams of methamphetamine along with an SKS 7.62 mm rifle inside the residence. Hill is also the subject of arrest warrants in Madison, Colombia and Miami-Dade counties.

Hill’s charges are:

1.Driving While License Suspended or Revoked (Felony)

2.Possession of Controlled Substance – Marijuana (Felony)

3.Possession of Ammunition by Convicted Felon (Felony)

4. Possession of a Firearm by Convicted Felon (Felony)

5.Trafficking Methamphetamine (Felony)

6.Trafficking Heroin (Felony)